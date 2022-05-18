GRANDVIEW — The American Legion has announced the top scholars in Grandview High School’s athletic programs for winter and spring sports.
Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion sponsors a program to recognize the scholastic achievement of athletes to remind students that athletic ability alone does not translate to overall success. The program recognizes those students with a GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Winter sports scholars included Vianey Tovar and Sofia Tovar in Girls Wrestling. Girls Basketball included Sienna Black, Jazmine Richey, Marissa Castilleja, Natalie Copeland, Amaya Benitez and Aulani Benitez. Alexis Vazquez was the top scholar in Boy’s Wrestling and Anthony Rodriguez in Boys’ Basketball.
In spring sports, Julian Garza was the Boys’ Soccer scholar. Fastpitch scholars were Micaela Figueroa, Sophia Flores, Gabriella Ledesma, Elsie Martinez, Ava Mora and Brooke Valler. Golf scholars were Natalie Copeland, Aiden Rodriguez, and Jasmin Torres while Baseball’s scholars were Fabien Bravo, Anthony Campuzano and Cole Judkins. Scholars in Track were Jorge Morales, Anthony Rodriguez, Sienna Black, Amaila Carranza, Jennifer Castaneda, Marissa Castilleja, Jocelyn Espinoza, Karina Guillen, Jennifer Isidoro Silva, Amanda Peterson, Mikaela Ramos, and Jazmine Richey. The Tennis team scholars were Merylinn Aguilar, Angelina Alvarez, Laysha Araiza, Natasha Ochoa, Christian Sanchez, and Kiana Sanchez.
Each scholar receives a certificate. At the end of the school year, the top three athletic scholars will be selected to receive Legion gold, silver, and bronze scholastic medals.
This scholar program, along with a similar program done for vocational scholars, is part of the local Post’s efforts in mentoring youth.
