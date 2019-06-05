GRANDVIEW — American Legion Post 57 has named the spring sports Athlete Scholars and the 4th Quarter Vocational Scholars for 2018-19.
Angel Morales was the top scholar in baseball, Rylee Zalkawsky for softball and Javier Corea in soccer.
In tennis, Christin Alvarez, Jazzel Tovar, Daisy Lara, Monica Macias, Laura Chavez and Natalia Alvarez were the top scholars.
The scholar honors in golf went to Lainey Mendoza, Rocco Parrish and Arieanna Medrano.
Rounding out the athlete scholars in track were Aulani Benitez, Hector Garcia, Izak Garza, Yasmin Lamas Flores, Jorge Morales, Amaya Newman, Reese Ramos and Anthony Rodriguez.
Fourth quarter scholars for three vocational programs were also named.
Kevin Baca was the top scholar for the SkillsUSA program and Liliana Abonza was named for FFA.
The DECA program had 10 straight-A scholars. They were Jennifer Garcia-Arreguin, Aulani Benitez, Anthony Campuzano, Monica Macias Salas, Lainey Mendoza, Sashalee Oseguera, Reese Ramos, Anthony Rodrguez, Jayden Shafer and Jazzel Tovar.
At the end of the school year, the top three scholars among athletes and vocational students will be presented with American Legion scholastic medals.
