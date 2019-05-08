GRANDVIEW — Grandview High School students have been named as the top vocational scholars for the third quarter of school.
The Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion selected DECA students Briseida Espindola-Calderon, Jennifer Garcia-Arreguin, Monica Macias-Salas, Sashalee Oseguera, Reese Ramos and Jayden Shafer. Named as top FFA scholars was Alondra Mendoza Saavedra, and Cristian Castaneda was named top scholar from the SkillsUSA automotive program.
