YAKIMA – Yakima Valley College is making books withdrawn from the college library available for sale to local public school districts.
Books on a variety of topics will be available for sale at a depreciated cost for the next 30 calendar days (Aug. 15, -Sept. 13).
To view inventory or make a purchase please email yvcclibrary@yvcc.edu.
