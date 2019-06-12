YAKIMA — Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association’s Award for Academic Excellence program will be awarding $136,000 — including $2,000 each to 68 seniors from high schools throughout Central and South Central Washington.
Over the past 44 years, the program, has provided more than $2 million in college scholarships to local graduating high school seniors.
This year’s local scholarship winners are:
Hannah Binfet, Bickleton High School; Marin Bender and Reese Ramos, Grandview High School; Alvaro Campos Gonzalez and Adrianaya Roettger, Granger High School; Jose Morales-Macias and Litzy Velasco, Mabton High School; Antonio Cortez Jr. and Mickayla Woods, Prosser High School; Krista den Hoed and Ross Faber, Sunnyside Christian High School; Alex Calvillo and Brianna Adilene Toscano, Sunnyside High School; Jace Lang and Kelsea Nunes, Zillah High School.
