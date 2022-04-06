SEATTLE — Students from the Lower Yakima Valley area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for Spring 2021 Quarter.
Sunnyside: Jesus Antonio Adame, Jennifer Cervantes, Antonio N. Cienfuegos, Nora Cisneros Toscano, Antonio Cortez Jr., Eduardo Cortez Leon, Mayra Karina Galvan, Estephany Joselyn Gonzalez, Aydan Kay Harrington, Jennifer Melissa Mendez, Alexis Sotelo, and Desiree Jolene Walker.
Grandview: Linda Barragan, Elaina Catherine Gonzalez, Elizabeth Hernandez Lopez, Adriel Lora, Diana Marquez, and Patzy Villagrana.
Granger: David Michael Cantu III, Teodoro Ortiz Hernandez, Cecilia A. Ornelas, and Stephanie Saucedo.
Mabton: Veronica M. Ahumada.
Outlook: Joey Lynn Golden.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
