YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College summer quarter students making the president’s list include the following, by town:
Grandview: Rosalinda M. Moreno,
Sunnyside: Yajaira Gonzalez, Elizabeth Juarez, Samantha Lopez , Jenelle I. Sanchez and Janese Santos; and
Zillah: Erika Galvez-Flores.
Earning spots on the Dean’s list are
Grandview: Arianna D. Deherrera, Eduardo Estrada, Andrew J. Gutierrez, Alexa K. Rodriguez
Granger: Yamilex Antunez, Chance A. Goodwin, Sol I. Sandoval and Alizsa Vargas;
Prosser: Alyssa M. Gunderson; and
Zillah: Cydni Anderson, Samantha Diaz, Alexia McDaniel and Anayeli Partida.
