YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College’s 2019 summer quarter graduates, by town.
Grandview: Eduardo A. Gaspar, Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness and Mariela Delgadillo, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting.
Granger: Miriah Frances Guzman, Associate in Arts.
Mabton: Kylah D. Bunch, Associate in Arts
Outlook: Anna Christina Gomez, Associate in Arts.
Sunnyside: Nicole Garcia, Ruby Herrera, Cynthia Estela Jimenez and Elizabeth Juarez**, Jennifer Montoya, Stephanie Rabanales and Jenelle Irene Sanchez*, Associate in Arts; Jose Enrique Barreras, Associate in Business and Linda R. Vivanco, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting.
Zillah: Kora Udell, Associate in Arts and J’Shon Ann Reed-Squeoch, Associate of Applied Science Transfer in Business Administration.
Editor’s note: * denotes Honors and **denotes High Honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.