GRANDVIEW — Luke Binfet, a junior at Bickleton High School, has been selected as a delegate to Evergreen Boys State in June.
Binfet, the son of Troy and Rachael Binfet of Grandview, will serve as a delegate from the Bickleton community. He is on the Honor Roll and participates in Cross-Country and Track at Bickleton High School. He is also near completion of the requirements for Eagle Scout with his home Scouts BSA Troop 643 in Grandview.
Evergreen Boys State is an intensive week-long experience in hands-on government. Delegates learn the workings of government in Washington through the formation of political parties, establishing party platforms, organizing city and county governments, and seeking state-wide offices up to Governor. At some point, all delegates will speak before groups, organize groups, and develop many skills. Many Boys State delegates are or will be leaders in their school.
Increasingly, colleges, military academies and trade schools use participation in Boys State as part of their selection process since it is a higher level of being unique other than grades, sports, and similar activities.
“Through his leadership experience and training in his Scout Troop, Luke is well placed to do very well in the Boys State experience,” said Jim Davidson, a local Boys State Chairman. We are thrilled he is attending.
Interested students should apply at www.evergreenboysstate.org.
