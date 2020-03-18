SILICON VALLEY — Columbia Basin College (CBC) student Yoselin Mendez Rodriguez was recently invited to attend the Feb. 24-28 weeklong tour of the Ames Research Center at NASA as part of the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS).
The 20-year-old Rodriguez is a Mabton native who comes from an agricultural background where “both my parents worked in the fields and I, personally, have firsthand experience in the fields myself,” she shares. She currently studies at CyberSecurity at CBC and this program “helps me understand what kind of career I can have in the future.”
Rodriguez first got involved with NCAS when another CBC friend of hers talked about the program. She then took to the internet to find out more. She discovered that any community college student focusing in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in the United States can apply to be a part of the program, so she took the leap, applied to the program online and was accepted.
“Once accepted, [I took] the online course, which is the first part of the NCAS program,” Rodriguez explains. The online course had articles and students were tested after reading them that they could complete at their own pace.
For Rodriguez’s final assignment, she wrote an essay on In-Situ Resource Utilization. She elaborates saying the project “...basically means the act of collecting, storing, and researching materials found in space and figuring what to do with these astronomical objects and how to use these materials found in space to replace materials found on earth.”
“My essay talked about how NASA was working towards manufacturing in outer space with objects found in space...like for example [in the future] if water is found in a moon rock an astronaut will be able to put the rock into a machine and the machine will be able to get H2O from the rock...it’s a very interesting topic,” she further explains.
Out of the 700 applicants for this program, approximately 200 students were chosen from around the country including Rodriguez.
“After I finished all the tests and did the essay, I got an email congratulating me on getting a trip to NASA,” Rodriguez expressed.
At the Ames Research Center, she found there to be many experiments on site, but one in particular piqued her interest as she felt it connected to her degree in CyberSecurtiy.
“I stumbled upon a project that can be incorporated in the future,” she reveals the project as Self-Automated air taxis. Rodriguez disclosed that they are “...basically flying cars without any driver in it, only the passenger. This project made me realize the importance of CyberSecurity because of how many things can go wrong if the self-automated cars were not secured from cyber-attacks.”
It wasn’t all work for Rodriguez. “My favorite part of the experience was meeting people from other states in the country… I not only liked the people there, I had fun programming a robot for the competition that was put on as part of the NCAS program. I loved every bit of the NCAS experience!” she happily declared.
Rodriguez also conveyed “If I can do it, [others from the Yakima Valley] can do it as well!”
More information regarding the program can be found at nas.okstate.edu/ncas.
