Harrison Middle School Technology Student Association (TSA) club went to Central Washington University (CWU) for a Washington Technology Student Association (WTSA) leadership conference Saturday, Nov. 5.
We began the day with a sing off and then learned about working together through a marble and straw track activity.
Then we separated into teams and were given a challenge involving a marble and a track made of straws. Everyone worked hard for the marble race, but unfortunately, none of the Sunnyside contestants won.
Then, we had an activity on how to manage time. We had balloons with schedules and showed how hard it was to carry them without a plan, and how easy it was to carry them with a plan.
We talked about different things for competitions, like how to speak to the judges, how to make a portfolio correctly, and what you shouldn’t do/wear at a competition.
We had a dress code challenge where we had to dress someone the proper way before the other team dressed their person.
We also talked about new High School competitions, and then played a game of Jeopardy on the topics of competitions.
We had another activity where we had to look over a portfolio and find the mistakes. We had a public speaking activity where we would have to pull something out of a bag and make up a story for it or try to sell it (not literally).
All of the activities were connected to what we were talking about, and they helped us use the skills that they were teaching us.
After we finished doing all of our competitions and our learning groups, everyone in WTSA who was there took a group photo.
Afterwards, we went on a tour of the CWU campus. We saw The Student Union building, a bridge close by where someone was abducted by Ted Bundy, and we saw a Japanese Garden.
We weren’t able to go into The Student Union Building, but we were able to cross the “Ted Bundy Bridge,” and we walked through the Japanese Gardens, which looked really nice.
Then we walked through the campus, we saw a weird looking statue, and then we made our way back to our bus and left.
Our TSA Club is currently involved in three fundraisers as we are trying to earn money for National competition. Sponsorship drive which ends on Nov. 18, a STEM-ful Christmas tech camp for kindergarten through fifth grade students on Dec. 8 and finding vendors for a Pop-Up market for Feb 4.
If you would like information regarding any of these fundraisers, please contact our advisor Mrs. Darla Van Corbach at Harrison Middle School at 509-837-3601.
