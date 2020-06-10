PROSSER — The 2020 Mustangs celebrated their gradation in style as they paraded their decorated vehicles through town at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Families celebrated, safely apart from other community members so to observe the social distancing guidelines. One such family was the Ruelas family, who was there to celebrate the last of its clan, David Ruelas, to graduate from Prosser High School.
The Ruelas family stood with signs adorned with congratulations for their graduate. His mother, Sally Ruelas gleamed with pride, “I’m excited, I’m so proud of him, he’s my baby!”
The new Prosser graduate, who also took Running Start courses at Columbia Basin College, drove a bright orange Toyota Tacoma, and waved at his cheering family as he passed.
The long procession of vehicles, most of which were decorated with paint or sport portraits, honked, and cheered as they rode along Wine Country Road into town, ending their celebration at the high school.
The graduation plan was announced on May 15 that the seniors were to have the opportunity to have their graduation processional in a parade fashion and they were also able pick up their honor cords and certificates at the high school after the parade finished.
Prosser School District also announced that their Baccalaureate Service will occur on Wednesday, July 22, through a digital platform.
PHS still plans to have a commencement ceremony on July 25 following federal, state, and local requirements issued by the CDC, Governor’s Office, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, and the Department of Health.
PHS is planning on broadcasting this event, as specified on their school’s website.
