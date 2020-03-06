SUNNYSIDE — Tom Dolan, welding instructor at YV Tech, was recently the recipient of a grant for a virtual reality welding unit presented by Jim Honeyford and Jeremie Dufault.
Dolan’s freshmen class from Sunnyside High School worked on various projects this term and had the distinguishing opportunity to use the AugmentedArc, an augmented reality welding system.
The AugmentedArc comes with a helmet, an angled grid that acts as the material needed to be welded, and an electrode rod acting as the torch. The device also has various programs on it, including the one Dolan’s freshmen used.
“The electrode has to be pinched in the rollers, it’s like it’s burning out the rod, exactly like stick welding. It will show guide on how fast one needs to weld,” Dolan explained to his class as student Ahtziri Payan tries her hand at virtual welding. Payan said “It was different [than actual welding] but really cool.”
Dolan has seen and tried many different products from various companies, however “…this one is hands down the best. The machine is loaded with software,” according to Dolan. It can simulate sound, saves progress, and tests students.
“It’s awesome,” he beamed.
When Dolan found the AugmentedArc, he asked help from his local Congressman, Senator Jim Honeyford-R, Sunnyside. He asked Sen. Honeyford about how likely it would be to receive a grant for the AugmentedArc.
“Next thing I know, he and Jeremie Dufault are calling me and brought me the application to get the machine. $24,000. These things aren’t cheap,” Dolan exclaimed.
Representative of the 15th District, Jeremie Dufault-R, commented on the AugmentedArc stating, “The new equipment provides a great opportunity for Sunnyside students to learn a high-demand trade while in high school. It is good for students, good for local employers, and good for our community.”
Sen. Honeyford also believes in providing top of the line equipment to high school students after seeing a demonstration of virtual welding at a technical school in Couer d’Alene, Idaho.
“Now kids can get more involved in vocational education and get various welding certifications right out of high school,” Sen. Honeyford commented, “They now have a skill to earn money right out of high school.”
