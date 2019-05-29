SUNNYSIDE — The Noon Rotary Club has awarded $8,500 in scholarships to three Sunnyside Christian High School seniors.
Kayla Van Wieringen and Morgan Duim each earned a $3,000 Rotary Club’s Scholarship.
The $2,500 Jim Trull Memorial Scholarship was presented to Abigail Bravo.
