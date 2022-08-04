SPOKANE — Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded 94 students from its five-state territory a total of $235,000 in scholarships. In Washington, 27 scholarship program winners will each receive a $2,500 college scholarship.
Recipients from the Lower Yakima Valley are Brea Rip of Sunnyside attending South Dakota State University, Henry Olson of Zillah attending Washington State University, and Samuel Olsen of Zillah attending Washington State University.
