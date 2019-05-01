SUNNYSIDE — Sierra Vista Middle School is seeking the help of parents.
Volunteers are needed to plan the Sierra Vista Middle School 8th grade party, set for May 31.
There are 246 students, so “…we will be needing parent volunteers and lots of game prize donations,” said Sandra Miranda, parent and party co-chair.
Parents who would like to volunteer during the party or who can donate prizes can contact Miranda or Norma Booth by calling the school at 509-836-8500 and leave a message.
