Pioneer Elementary School students of the month

Pioneer Elementary School students of the month for March are, from left to right, front row: Angelica Verduzco, Dazree Gonzalez, Elizabeth Huerta-Sanchez, Andrew Perez, Paulina Santana-Morfin, Ian Ramos, Jenneka Munoz, Sofia Mendoza, Gilberto Garcia, Ismeal Hernandez and Lyra Ramirez; second row: Helena Osorio, Saul Alcantar, Emily Ramos, Gilberto Hernandez, Juliana Zhen, Liliana Sanchez, Magdalena Lozano, Liam Hudgens and Andrey Valdovinos; back row: Adrian Alvarado-Gomez, Dezmon Martinez, Jorge Romero, Martin Alcocer Jr., Samantha Cortez, Ramon Casas, Anita Lopez, Lupita Maldonado, Jimena Soberanes and Karla Contreras. Not pictured are Noel Gutierrez-Soto, Maleki Quiroz and Jory Gatica.

 Pioneer Elementary School

