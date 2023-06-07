 Skip to main content
PMH Foundation announces scholarship winners

PMH Foundation scholarship winners

Carson Bailey and Julianna Phillips of Prosser High School, Kimberly Rosas of Kiona Benton High School, and Jaylean Pineda of Grandview High School were each awarded $2,000 towards their higher education in healthcare.

PROSSER — The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation has announced the winners of the 2023 Healthcare Scholarship.

