SUNNYSIDE — Calvary Lutheran Preschool is accepting registration for the 2019-20 school year.
Classes are offered to three-year-olds, who are three by Aug. 31, and four-year-olds, who must be four by Aug. 31.
Registration times are Thursday, May 23 and May 30, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the school, South 11th Street and Harrison Avenue.
Parents have a choice of morning or afternoon class.
Children’s birth certificate and immunizations records are required plus the registration fee at the time of registration. Call 509-837-6771 for sign-ups.
