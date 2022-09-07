The South Central Washington STEM Network at the Educational Service District (ESD) no.105 is looking for STEM Professionals to volunteer in their Virtual STEM Role Model (VSRM) Project that will begin in October.
The VSRM project will be focused on the Sunnyside, Grandview, Granger, Mabton, Wahluke, and Yakima school districts to determine whether STEM role models will increase students’ interests in STEM career paths and subjects.
This project will follow current Freshman and Sophomore students living in farmworker families over the next three years. These students will participate in eight webinar sessions each year with half coming from graduate students in STEM fields and half from STEM Professionals.
“Farmworker students aren’t typically represented in the STEM field, and we really want the students located in these isolated rural communities to learn more about all these other professions,” STEM Specialist Hanah Singco stated.
ESD no. 105 is looking for a diverse group of volunteers who work in STEM or STEM related fields to become role models to these students. As role models STEM professionals are asked to present information relating to their educational background, career history as well as challenges and support they had throughout the way.
This project was created due to limited research in how STEM role models impact minority and underrepresented students in pursuing STEM. This project will evaluate data on students’ achievements in math and science as well as their enrollment in STEM courses and career pathway interests.
“I think this is going to be a great project for us to figure out if this is something that is going to inspire these students to pursue careers in STEM or even find more interest in stem subjects as well,” Singco stated.
STEM professional who volunteers in this project can choose to participate in one or more sessions throughout the three years of the project. Sessions will be an hour long with volunteers choosing dates and times that fit their schedules.
For more information about the VSRM project or to become a volunteer you can contact Hanah Singco at hanah.singco@esd105.org or by phone at 509-406-5280
