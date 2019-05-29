PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health Foundation has awarded $6,000 in scholarships to local seniors who hope to pursue careers in the medical field.
Each senior selected for the funds received a $2,000 check.
Scholarships were awarded to Grandview High School’s Christian Alejandra Parra, who is planning to attend Washington State University to study nursing; Nayeli Cabrera, a Prosser High School senior, who is planning to attend the University of Washington to study pre-med and Kiona-Benton School’s Dane Oliver, who is planning to attend Columbia Basin College to pursue a degree in nursing.
The three were selected for the scholarships from among 13 applicants. The funds for the scholarship were raised through sales at the hospital’s gift shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.