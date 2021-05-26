PROSSER — The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation Board has announced three $2,000 scholarship winners.
Prosser Memorial Health Foundation and its Auxiliary Volunteers raise funds through sales at the hospital’s gift shop. These funds are earmarked as scholarships for high school seniors pursuing higher education in the healthcare field.
Members of the Foundation Board of Directors and Auxiliary Volunteers reviewed all applications taking into consideration the student’s grade point average, extra-curricular activities, community involvement, letters of recommendation and their financial need.
The 2021 Scholarship recipients are: Jari Tavira, of Grandview High School, who is planning to attend Heritage University and study to become a physician; Aspen Peters, of Prosser High School, who will be attending Eastern Washington University to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Her goal is to one day become a Registered Emergency Room Nurse; and Grace Bestebreur, of Prosser High School, who will be attending Whitworth University to earn a degree and pursue her career goal of becoming an Occupational Therapist.
