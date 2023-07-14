Prosser School District welcomes new Director of Special Services

PROSSER — The Prosser School District has welcomed Niki Swanson, as their new Director of Special Services as of Saturday, July 1.
This Past year Swanson has served as the Director of Special Services at the Columbia School District.
Swanson will be dedicated to serving students with special education needs at the Prosser schools. She has had a career in education since 1996 and brings a wealth of experience in teaching special education and holding administrative positions.
During the month of July, the Prosser school District will provide more information on how parents can schedule meetings during Swanson's office hours starting later this month.
