YAKIMA — Lower Yakima Valley students who received honor roll status for the Yakima Valley College Winter Quarter 2019 (by town) are:
On the President’s List (3.84 or higher GPA):
Grandview: Susana Agundis, Estela Apodaca, Jessica N. Avalos, Sandra I. Dimas, Yazmin E. Espinoza, Nara A. Gonzalez, Magdali Hernandez, Jackelin Jimenez, Michael A. Ledesma, Vanessa L. Medina, Andre Pasaye-Hernandez, Erik W. Vandyke, Karely G. Vazquez and Vanessa Velazquez
Granger: Elaine M. Baker, Helen S. Barba, Guadalupe A. Brito, Madison R. Door and Octavio JR Moran.
Mabton: Pedro Jr Huecias, Irma A. Martinez, Adamari G. Miranda, Stephanie Morfin and Laura C. Rocha.
Outlook: Monica Rodriguez Daniel Tavares and Christopher Woodworth
Prosser: Adebola D. Adegbola, Christine M. Cromwell, Monica A. Jimenez, Rebecca J. Niemeyer, Brenda L. Old and Zoe J. Wells.
Sunnyside: Isabella R. Arriaga, Jennifer Calderon, Amy J. Cervine, Griselda B. Correa, Maria E. Dimas-Ramirez, Janett Fernandez, Emmanuel I. Garcia, Juan H. Garcia, Rebekah A. Gomez, Rosalva Hernandez, Elida J. Jimenez, Maria D. Magana, Johnny Martinez, Gabriela A. Ramos, Edith Rangel, Benjamin Sanchez, Jenelle I. Sanchez, Paola Villanueva and Maria C. Zaragoza.
Zillah: Natali I. Amador, Hannah E. Amaro, Judith Ambriz, Benjamin R. Boren, James A. Donaldson, Deborah J Etheridge, Melissa M. Gonzalez, Derek M. Iseri and Josean Molina.
On the YVC Dean’s List (3.40-3.84 GPA):
Grandview: Meghan M. Case, Danielle D. Charvet, Ruben Cohetzaltitla, Nicolas A. Cortez, Vanessa Dearo-Sanchez, Abigail M. Elizondo, Felicia R. Escamilla, Karina K. Fajardo, Stephanie L. Garza, Monica Guzman, Alexander J. Hultberg, Jasmin Lopez, Karmen D. Lopez, Veronica V. Lopez, Adriana V. Lua, Yesenia Montes, Angel K. Morales, Gerardo A. Moreno, Kassandra Perez, Chloe N. Peterson, Kassandra Prieto, Angel I. Ramirez, Melissa Ramirez, Erica Ramos, Kevin A. Regis, Brandy L. Ridenour, Julissa Rodriguez, Merissa M. Roehl, Brittney M. Saldana, Ryan D. Sexton, Carmenlita L. Solis, Esther Tellez, Eriberto Torres, Selina A. Valencia, Maria C. Vargas and Amiya M. Zavala.
Granger: Mariali Antunez, Xochitl Chavez, Keely R. Guisinger, Karla Y. Maravilla, Sonia M. Mendoza, Rita I. Quezada, Neli Y. Ramirez, Leonardo C. Rios and Erika Roman-Vasquez.
Mabton: Claudia Bonilla, Yesenia Brambila, Edgar Carrillo-Rodriguez, Astrid Galarza, Alejandro Lemus, Adriana M. Navarro, Lorena Ramirez, Adrianaya M. Roettger, Jesus E. Valdez and Litzy F. Velasco
Outlook: Giselle R. Garcia, Love A. Garza, Heather R. Paeschke and Ulysses Vergara.
Prosser: Alan J. Childers, Anthony D. Cromwell, Fernando A. Felix, Jessica Gonzalez, Ashlynn A. Hofstad, Abraham Lopez and Byanka L. Maldonado.
Sunnyside: Kaelyn M. Bennett, Kathrine B. Bennett, Gabriela Bermudez-Cuevas, Maria E. Bernal, Debbi M. Bonilla, Yesica L. Calvillo, Austin R. Campos, Noe Carmona, Nancy Casas-Blanco, Rodolfo A. Casas-Vargas, Imperia Castillo, Alyssa Ceja, Monica S. Cisneros, Noemi Dominguez, Kayla K. Esqueda, Malea M. Esqueda, Rene D. Furan, Anthony Garcia, Yulissa Garcia, Erika Garza, John J. Gomez, Glenda Gonzalez, Grisdelia Gonzalez, Jhaire Gonzalez-Ochoa, Cole P. Hazzard, Charlee J. Johnston, Axel Licea Osman, Ester K. Lopez-Frias, Anna K. Magana, Marcus T. Maldonado, Guadalupe D. Montoya, Annahi Morfin, Viviana L. Murillo, Amarisah I. Osborn, Jasmine T. Paxton, Elizavt Perez-Maldonado, Kimberly Perez-Maldonado, Cristal S. Rangel, Manuel Rivera, Yesenia Sanchez, Shama M. Saramah, Estefany Segovia, Anayeli Tellez, Orfelina Uribe, Angelica M. Valencia, Samantha A. Valencia and Jose V. Valle.
Zillah: Seth M. Clayton, Brendon D. Deruyter, Breanna K. Dunn, Bryawna L. Fletcher, Tyler J. Greene, Mallory M. Isley, Megan L. Kluever, Brittany M. Mork and Natan R. Rodriguez.
