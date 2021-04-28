LOWER VALLEY — The 2021 edition of the Educational Service District 105 Regional High School Art Show is being presented to all art fans in an entirely online format – allowing access to view the creative works produced by south central Washington’s high school students.
The complete show is available on the ESD 105 website at www.esd105.org/2021ArtShow. Viewers to the show’s homepage can see a rotating gallery of works grouped by each high school and can access links on that gallery or use a list view to see larger-size versions of each piece containing additional information about each entry.
The online gallery will remain on the ESD 105 website through at least the end of May.
This year’s 48th annual show features 84 works by 61 students of teachers from 13 regional high schools. The high schools represented include Cle Elum-Roslyn, Davis, East Valley, Eisenhower, Goldendale, Grandview, Granger, Highland, Kittitas, La Salle, Royal, Toppenish, and West Valley high schools.
Nine student pieces will be advancing to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s statewide High School Art Show that is expected to occur sometime later this spring. Details on the state show are still being planned.
Lower valley – Regional Award winner
“Angry Turkey” – Pastel and chalk artwork by Toppenish High School senior Shayana Ortega, a student of art teacher Laura Wise. THS has fielded artwork to the OSPI statewide show for 14 of the past 15 years.
Eight students received scholarship awards. The awards collectively totaled $15,000 and were determined by members of the CWU art faculty to be used toward enrollment in art classes at the campus.
Lower valley – Central Washington University Scholarship Award recipients
Toppenish High School senior Gerardo Rodriguez will receive a $3,000 scholarship for his Prismacolor artwork titled “2029.” Rodriguez is a student of art teacher Laura Wise.
Grandview High School senior Ana Farias will receive a $1,000 scholarship for an oil pastels artwork titled, “Fall Landscape.” Farias is a student of art teacher Kimberley Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.