JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Selesty Rosales of Outlook was selected to University of Jamestown Spring 2019 Dean’s List.
She achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 to be placed on the dean’s list.
UPDATE: Sunnyside's City Council is rescheduling consideration of the proposed ordinance to modify the current zoning prohibiting the retail sale of marijuana. City staff are currently reviewing future calendars with the council to re-schedule this matter.
