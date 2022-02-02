YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College’s Running Start Program will host information nights for current high school sophomores and juniors and their parents to learn how the program can enable them to earn up to two years of college credit tuition-free. The meetings will take place both online and in local high schools.
The Granger session will be Wednesday, Feb. 9 in person at 6 p.m., location pending. Mabton session will be online via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 15 also at 6 p.m.
Sunnyside High School held their informational night on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the high school auditorium. YVC will also be holding two more Zoom meetings for all schools on March 15 and 23.
The Running Start Program offers eligible high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to enroll in college classes at YVC’s Yakima and Grandview campuses and receive both high school and college credit. Public, private and homeschool students are eligible for Running Start.
Students with questions about the program may contact their high school counseling office or visit yvcc.edu/runningstart for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.