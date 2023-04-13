Local students who wish to apply for Yakima Federal Savings and Loan’s annual scholarship program have just a few more days to complete their applications. The local bank’s deadline for its Awards for Academic Excellence is Monday, April 24.

The program is funded with $200,000 for scholarships for area graduating seniors. The individual awards are $2,500 each.

