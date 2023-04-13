Local students who wish to apply for Yakima Federal Savings and Loan’s annual scholarship program have just a few more days to complete their applications. The local bank’s deadline for its Awards for Academic Excellence is Monday, April 24.
The program is funded with $200,000 for scholarships for area graduating seniors. The individual awards are $2,500 each.
Applicants must reside in Yakima, Kittitas, Benton or Franklin counties, graduate in the top 10% of their class and have demonstrated high moral character, industriousness, and ambition during their high school career.
Also required with the application is a one-page letter of motivation outlining future plans, school and life experiences, including any challenges faced and overcome and the impact of receiving an award.
Students can review requirements and apply online now at YakimaFed.com/scholarship. The deadline for application is April 24, 2023.
The selection committee will award up to two applicants from each area school for a total of 80 scholarships. Home schooled students are also eligible. Awards are funded upon student enrollment for the fall semester following graduation. Award checks are issued payable to the school in which the student is enrolled. Recipients will be notified by June 1, 2023.
Yakima Federal has provided nearly $2.7 million in college scholarships to local graduating high school seniors through its Award for Academic Excellence program over the past 46 years.
