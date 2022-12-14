The Yakima Valley College Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year are now open.

The YVC Foundation has provided over $7 million in scholarships to Yakima Valley College students according to Executive Director Stacey Kautz. “The Foundation’s rich history of supporting students in the Yakima Valley has not only helped individual students, but also helped promote the growth of our entire community,” states Kautz.

