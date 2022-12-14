The Yakima Valley College Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year are now open.
The YVC Foundation has provided over $7 million in scholarships to Yakima Valley College students according to Executive Director Stacey Kautz. “The Foundation’s rich history of supporting students in the Yakima Valley has not only helped individual students, but also helped promote the growth of our entire community,” states Kautz.
“From athletics to healthcare our endowment covers over 150 separate scholarships with a wide range of criteria, ensuring that a variety of students meet their educational goals. Since our beginning we’ve been honored to help Yakima Valley College students accomplish their higher education aspirations.”
The YVC Foundation awards funds from more than 150 different donors, with an average award amount of $3,500. All current and incoming YVC students, including undocumented students, are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds do not impact a student’s eligibility for other financial assistance.
Yakima Valley College and the YVC Foundation thrive through donations. For more information about the YVC Foundation or to become a donor please call 509-574-4645.
Submission deadline is Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
