The Sunnyside School Board has voted to terminate their leasing agreement on the building that housed the Sunnyside branch campus of the YV-Tech Skills Center with the Port of Sunnyside during their board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The Sunnyside Skills Center initially ended their operations in July 2022 after the YV Technical Administrative Council voted on its discontinuation due to low enrollment rates in June.
The administration council cited a lack of financial resources due to declining full-time students and concerns of safety due to lack of administrative supervision for the closure with the Sunnyside nursing program being moved to the YV-Tech Campus in Yakima.
In a letter addressed to Superintendents Dr. Trevor Greene and Ryan Maxwell on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction granted permission for the YV-Tech Skills Center to dissolve the Sunnyside Branch Campus. Approval was necessary in order for the dissolution of the lease agreement to go through.
The Port of Sunnyside was waiting on the approval of the lease termination due to their interest in starting a new lease agreement with the Perry Technical Foundation.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.