The Sunnyside School Board has voted to terminate their leasing agreement on the building that housed the Sunnyside branch campus of the YV-Tech Skills Center with the Port of Sunnyside during their board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Sunnyside Skills Center initially ended their operations in July 2022 after the YV Technical Administrative Council voted on its discontinuation due to low enrollment rates in June.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.