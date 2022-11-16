School Board recognizes staff, students

The Harrison Middle School TSA Club was recognized for competing in the national competition earlier this year during the Sunnyside School Board regular meeting on Wednesday, November 9.

 Kennia Perez

The meeting began with the recognition of the Harrison Middle School TSA Club for competing in the national competition earlier this year in Texas. Also recognized during the meeting were Theresa Alvarez-Ziegler for receiving the Excellence in Science Education award from the Washington Science Teachers Association and Jennifer Hunsaker along with Sam the district’s therapy dog. The Sunnyside School District is currently planning to add a second therapy dog to the district.

