School Board recognizes staff, students

The Sunnyside School Board held their regular meeting on Wednesday, November 9.
The meeting began with the recognition of the Harrison Middle School TSA Club for competing in the national competition earlier this year in Texas. Also recognized during the meeting were Theresa Alvarez-Ziegler for receiving the Excellence in Science Education award from the Washington Science Teachers Association and Jennifer Hunsaker along with Sam the district’s therapy dog. The Sunnyside School District is currently planning to add a second therapy dog to the district.
“I saw last year, after the incident that we had in our community with Cinco de Mayo, the person who brought a couple dogs for an hour…that’s all it took for me to know how valuable this could be for everyone involved,” said Rob Chambers, Washington Elementary School Principal.
The meeting also saw the approval of the Chief Kamiakin HVAC Bid and the school counseling transition plan.
The new HVAC unit will cost the school district $4,416,198 and will most likely begin construction during the summer to ensure that it causes no interruption to classes.
The Sunnyside School District will be holding their second Community Forum of the year on Thursday, Dec. 1 which will focus on mental health.
The next regular board meeting is currently scheduled for Thursday, December 15.
School board meetings are held at the Denny Blaine Boardroom, 810 E. Custer Ave.
