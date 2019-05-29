Sunnyside Christian valedictorian
MOVING ON — Sunnyside Christian valedictorian Ross Faber plans to pursue a law degree after obtaining a degree in criminal justice at Dordt College.

 Jennie McGhan

SUNNYSIDE — The valedictorian for Sunnyside Christian’s class of 2019 is Ross Faber.

With a 4.0 GPA, he plans to attend Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Faber’s parents, Rob and Sonya, are alumni, and his older brother, Justin is currently a student at the college.

Ross plans to pursue a criminal justice degree, paving the way for law school.

“I want to come back here,” he said, noting he plans to work with his father once he finishes his education.

It’s conversations with Rob that inspired his career goal.

Ross enjoys hearing about what his father does as a local attorney at Halverson Northwest Law Group.

“I’m excited to move on to the next stage,” Ross said of graduating from high school.

In addition to obtaining his education, he will be playing baseball for his college.

“They already started me working out,” Ross laughed.

Also at the top of the class of graduating seniors is Krista den Hoed, who is salutatorian with a 3.993 GPA.

Sunnyside Christian’s commencement ceremony is Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at Grandview Church of the Nazarene.

