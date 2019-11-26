SUNNYSIDE — A snowstorm created in Joyce Stark’s science classroom in celebration of the cinematic opening of “Frozen 2”.
“Science Club hosted a science camp dealing with all things ice and snow related,” Stark said.
The campers, ages 7-10, learned how to use chemicals to melt ice, how to make snowflakes and how to create snowstorms, explained Stark.
The “Frozen” science camp, held Nov. 16, is just one of several hosted by the high school science club, she noted.
The campers even created ice castles for a contest, said Sandra Leyva, club publicist. “My group was the winners of the ice castle contest,” she exclaimed.
The winners of the ice castle contest were, Kaleb Campos, Javier Leyva, Olivia Romero and Quinn Dekker.
Leyva commented that her group were a fun bunch to watch.
“My favorite part was seeing how the kids got excited over the hands-on experiments they were able to do,” Leyva declared.
The young people also had penguin races, colored with water-colored ice cubes and mini-Adolf snowmen out of marshmallows.
In October, the club hosted a Halloween-themed afternoon of experiments.
Stark said future Saturday science camps will be held in January and February, weather permitting.
