SHS names class of 2023 top achievers

Sunnyside High School announced the students that will be graduating Summa Cum Laude at their honors banquet Monday night, May 22.
Twenty-one seniors achieved high honors led by four valedictorians and two salutatorians.
The Class of 2023 co-valedictorians are Calvin Copenhaver, Andres Garcia, Emma Heeringa and Fatima Rosas-Pacheco.
Copenhaver, son of Adam and Susie Copenhaver, plans to study marine biology at Samford University in Alabama.
Garcia, son of Jose and Maria Garcia, plans on attending the University of Washington next year, where he plans to study civil engineering.
Heeringa, daughter of Micah and Sarah Heeringa, intends on joining Washington State University in the Tri-Cities and studying either architecture or education and minoring in business.
Rosas-Pacheco, daughter of Gustavo Pacheco and Ana Rosas, means to attend the University of Washington this fall as a pre-major interested in pursuing something STEM related.
This year’s co-salutatorians are Jansyn Carrizales and Jared Sheehan.
Carrizales, daughter of Andy and Angel Carrizales, plans on studying sociology at Carroll College in Montana and later transfer into the pre-law program partnering with Gonzaga Law.
Fifteen more students also received high honors by achieving a grade point average of 3.89 or higher.
Christian Alcaide, son of Manuel Alcaide and Isabel Espinosa, is going to Seattle Pacific University and plans to focus on criminal defense.
Luke Binfet, son of Troy and Rachael Binfet, plans to go to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and major in marine engineering systems work with the U.S. Navy operating, maintaining and repairing cargo and warships.
Tayler Bonzi, daughter of Andy and Teresa Bonzi, plans on attending community college for an Associate of Arts degree and then going to a film school for a degree in film on screen.
Juanita Cortes, daughter of José Cortes and Anna Gutierrez, plans to transfer to a university to complete a bachelors in biochemistry.
Marilyn Fuentes, daughter of Jorge Corona and Maria Fuentes, will attend Eastern Washington University in the Fall.
Grecia Garibay, daughter of Mario and Maria Garibay, plans to go to the University of Washington to study political science and graduate with a bachelors degree. Then she would like to attend law school, pass the bar exam and become a lawyer.
Maria Herrera-Santiago, daughter of Jose Herrera and Prisca Santiago, is planning on attending the University of Washington and receiving a Bachelor of Science in psychology as the first step to becoming a doctor in clinical psychology.
Jessica Marin, daughter of Isidro Soberanes and Maria Marin, is going to Central Washington University to get a bachelors in elementary education.
Edgar Mendoza, son of Salvador and Norma Mendoza, is currently pursuing an AA at Yakima Valley College and then continue into nursing.
Macy Norem, daughter of Jeff and Becky Norem, plans to attend Eastern Washington University and major in elementary education.
Meli Rivera-Garcia, daughter of Victorio Rivera Montiel and Consuelo Garcia, plans to attend the University of Washington next year, where she plans to study civil engineering.
Gabriel Schenck, son of Joe and Andrea Schenck, plans to attend Western Washington University and acquire a masters in physical therapy.
Alondra Valdovinos-Arreguin, daughter of Jose Valdovinos and Margarita Valdovinos, her plan is to receive an AA degree in medical assisting at Yakima Valley College and transferring to a 4-year university in order to receive a Bachelors in registered nursing.
Celeste Vergara-Borges, daughter of Raul Vergara and Maria Borges, will be attending the University of Washington and focusing on a bachelors in business administration.
Alex Zieske, daughter of Mark and Mara Zieske, after graduating this summer with her high school diploma as well as her AA from YVC, Zieske plans to attend Grace College & Seminary to earn a degree in Business Administration. She is also looking forward to cheering on the Grace College Cheer team while studying.
