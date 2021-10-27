Sierra Vista Middle School has announced their Students of the Month for September 2021.
Sixth grade: Jeremiah Amaro, Anna Barragan-Ramirez, Abelardo Becerra, Suheidy Cardoso-Munguia, Zaiah Castilleja, Mayrin Dominguez, Kahlynn Downing, Blake Hauver, Isaak Hernandez
Seventh grade: Yolie Avina, Mireya Ayala, Cain Lopez, Valentin Macias, Andrea Mendoza, Yahir Rangel-Gomez, Melanie Sanchez-Rojas, Isela Silva, Christopher Tabares Jr, Bethany Thornton
Eighth grade: Jesus Bautista-Mendoza, Damien Candido-Vargas, Alyssa Chaput, Jose Espinoza-Fernandez, Manuel Frayle-Acosta, Emily Gallardo, Abel Gonzalez-Montiel, Oscar Gutierrez, Neomiah Lopez, Daniela Macias, Kamrynne Medelez-Montelongo, Gabriel Pimentel, Angelica Verduzco
