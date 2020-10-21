SUNNYSIDE — Sierra Vista Middle School September Students of the Month include the following students, by grade:
6th Grade: Mireya Ayala, Valentin Cervantes, Anita Lopez, Aaron Martinez-Rivera, Ricardo Mondragon, Mario Sanchez, Jordyn Sieckman and Elizabeth Torres;
7th Grade: Jesus Bautista-Mendoza, Kris Bonilla-Velasco, Karina Casas-Blanco, Manuel Frayle-Acosta, Yadira Garibay-Castaneda, Gunner Porter and Ariel Ramos; and
8th Grade: Oliver Cardenas, Brianna Escareno-Garcia, Kaylee Magana-Ramos, Emilio Ojeda, Cooper Porter and Adriana Solano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.