Smith Family Trust Scholarship recipient named

The Smith Family Trust Scholarship was presented to Yoceline Mazuvi Madrigal, a 2022 graduate of Sunnyside High School.
Madrigal will be attending Washington State University’s School of Nursing this fall at WSU Tri-Cities where she plans to get her bachelor’s degree in Nursing, specializing in pediatrics.
One of her biggest appreciations is her life experiences. She spent most of her middle school and high school career moving from city to city as her father looked for work to support their family. Her father was the family’s only source of income. She will be the first in her family member to be college bound.
In Madrigal’s application she states, “My life has taught me the meaning of hard work and my true ambitions and goals are to bring my family and my community to a life of prosperity. I am proud to say that I am a first-generation Hispanic woman who grew up observing that life is not handed to you on a silver platter but earned with a golden mindset. That is why I applied for this scholarship, where there is a will, there is a way.”
Madrigal graduated from Sunnyside High School as an honor student, earning a 4.0 grade point average. She was active in school activities in soccer and wrestling and was community minded with countless hours of community service helping the hungry and disadvantaged youth.
The Smith Family Trust Scholarship was started by Bill and Janet Smith.
The Smiths lived and raised their family in Sunnyside from 1981 to 2005. Mr. Smith served on the Sunnyside School Board from 1999 to 2005. Their four children graduated from Sunnyside High School. They set up the scholarship trust fund to help other Sunnyside High School graduates achieve their future goals by attaining a higher education.
Other SHS Alumni Scholarship winners for the Class of 2022 include Angel Larios, Career, Technical, Trades for $1,000; Alexia Mendoza, The Patrick Underwood STEM Scholarship for $2,500; and Joshua Montelongo, Sunnyside High School Alumni Scholarship for $2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.