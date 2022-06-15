Spartans receive scholarships

GRANGER — The Granger Alumni Association awarded $23,000 in scholarships this year.
Students receiving scholarships included Idaly Cardoza Gutierrez, $3,000; Gregorio Herrera, $3,000; Julissa Silva, $2,500; Naydin Franco, $2,500; Lizbeth Velazquez, $2,500; Gema Marin, $2,000; Hannah Valenzuela, $2,000; Karen E. Romero, $2,000; Christopher Campos, $1,500; Celit Bustamante, $1,000; and Jonathan Bustamante, $1,000.
In addition, the Smith Family Trust Scholarship awarded to Daisy Calderon last year will continue. Idaly Cardoza Gutierrez was also awarded $500 for the “Bill Misemer Math Award.”
