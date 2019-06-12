TOPPENISH — The following are students who earned a place on the Heritage University Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be full-time, matriculated undergraduates who have earned semester grade point averages of 3.5 or better.
Grandview students on the list are Gissell Aguilar, Yessyca Alvarez, Samuel Cuevas-Carrillo, Taylor Ebbelaar, Claudia Gonzalez, Eduardo Gonzalez, Ana Marquez, Daysi Orduno Jacobo, Alexis Oxley, Liliana Padilla, Briceida Ramos, Cassandra Rodriguez, Monica Romero Castro and James Torres.
Granger students include Danielle Almanza, Brenda Cruz, Keila Diaz, Antonio Franco, Leticia Garcia, Brenda Guadarrama, Estefania Guerrero Angel, Sandra Mena and Diana Solorio.
Two Mabton students, Stephanie Mendoza and Yolanda Penaloza, are among those on the list.
Outlook students include Ana Cisneros Chavez, Isaias Guerrero and Diana Picazo Villanueva.
Making the Dean’s List from Sunnyside are Maritza Alvarez, Leslie Castillo, Gardenia Contreras-Vazquez, Veronica Cruz, Krisana Fernandez, Marlenne Garibay, Kimberling Garibay, Kori Haubrich, Marlene Magana, Natalie Martinez, Dulce Martinez, Rebecca Meza, Guadalupe Navarro, Edith Noriega, Arlene Olea, Lorena Ornelas, Allison Platsman, Amy Rapin, Robert Romero, Jacqueline Tlatelpa, Brayan Torres, Elizabeth Van Corbach and Zachary Zamora.
