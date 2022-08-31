Students from the lower valley area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for the Winter 2022 Quarter.
Sunnyside: Anai Valeria Alquicira, Antonio N Cienfuegos, Antonio Jr Cortez, Eduardo Cortez Leon, Alexis Dominguez, Mayra Karina Galvan, Angelique Miahna Madrigal, Jose Luis Morales Pinel, Carlos Pacheco, Jacob Sabel Rodriguez, Elias L Romero, and Desiree Jolene Walker.
