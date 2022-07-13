YAKIMA — This summer 19 Yakima Valley College STEM students are engaged in community-based research projects — developing hands-on, practical skills while also studying issues of interest to local communities and industries.
The research projects provide YVC students with valuable experience both in the lab and in the field, along with the opportunity to work with a variety of community partners. Nearly 250 YVC students have participated in STEM research since 2012. Some of this year’s projects include:
• Analyzing soil and water samples from the Yakima Valley to seek out new antibiotics in local environments as part of an international research project to address the proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
• Comparing soil fertility and nematode numbers in organic and conventional Honeycrisp apple orchards.
• A student-driven research project in the area of data analysis. Students may focus on, but not limited to, investigating college students Financial Literacy needs as well as create a financial literacy lesson plan(s) or an activity(s) that will be implemented in a classroom(s) at YVC.
• A two-part project studying the mass trapping of earwigs in stone fruit orchards and investigating the possibility of moving captured earwigs into apple and pear orchards where they are beneficial because they prey on other common pests such as aphids and pear psylla.
