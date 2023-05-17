Sun Valley readies children for their educational journey

As Sun Valley Elementary begins to say goodbye to their class of 2022-23 as they prepare to welcome new students starting their educational journey.
Kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year has already opened with over 150 students already registered, the school district is aiming to have over 350 students registered by the end of this school year.
Kindergarten serves as a foundation for a child’s educational and social development. It provides a structured and supportive environment where children learn essential skills such as communication, problem-solving, collaboration, and self-regulation.
“Kindergarten provides our students with important opportunities to learn essential skills in academic and non-academic areas. These skills are the foundational pieces of their academic careers, social interactions with peers, and the meaning-making of the world they live in,” Sun Valley Principle, Miguel Puente said.
Students at Sun Valley have expressed their enjoyment of kindergarten, through the different subjects that they have learned and the activities that they have taken part in.
“You will have fun but also learn new things,” Martin Kike, kindergarten at Sun Valley said.
Kike was originally nervous about starting Kindergarten, he thought that it would be hard to make friends. “To make friends, you always have to say, can I be your friend and you have to be nice to them so they continue to be your friend” Kike said.
After that initial nervousness Kike was able to find enjoyment in learning about the different topics at offered at the school, with one of his favorite things to learn about being the life cycle of a butterfly, his class are currently at the cocoon stage.
Students such as Janelly Peña and Renesmaee Martinez also talked about their enjoyment in learning math and participating in classes such as physical education, with turtle tag being one of the favorite games for the students.
“Timely registration is an important part of being ready for kindergarten. This year we will be communicating with families who are registered with key dates and activities leading into the upcoming school year. Some of those activities will be school tours, orientation, kinder roundup, and other fun activities aimed at introducing families and students to Sun Valley,” Puente said.
Families can register for kindergarten and kindergarten round up at sve.sunnysideschools.org, kindergarten roundup has limited space with families hoping to take part in it asked to register soon.
