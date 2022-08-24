Sun Valley welcomes new principal

Sun Valley Elementary School welcomes new Principal Miguel Puente for the 2022-2023 school year.
Puente started his educational career after graduating from the University of Washington in 1998 with a degree in political science. After graduating Puente started teaching at St. Johns Elementary and later moved to teaching higher education at Heritage University for approximately 16 years.
After leaving Heritage Puente started teaching for the Sunnyside School District at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School where he taught third grade. He later Accepted a position as the assistant principle at Outlook Elementary where he was at for around 6 years before being hired as the principle for Sun Valley. “Those relationships with staff, families, and students were hard for me to leave,” Puentes stated regarding leaving Outlook Elementary.
Registration for kindergarten is currently still open for children who have or will turn 5 by Wednesday, August 31. Parents can visit sunnysideschools.org for online registration or contact Sun Valley at 509- 836-7520 for assistance. Sun Valley will also be open on Monday, August 29 from 4-7 p.m. for registrations.
Orientation for Kindergarten will take place on Sept. 1, 2 and 6. The first day of school for Sun Valley students will take place on Wednesday, September 7 with parents receiving welcome packets soon.
“I’m excited to help these students in starting their school careers,” Puente stated.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
