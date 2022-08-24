Sun Valley welcomes new principal

Miguel Puente is the new principal at Sun Valley Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year which begins on Wednesday, September 7.

 Kennia Perez

Sun Valley Elementary School welcomes new Principal Miguel Puente for the 2022-2023 school year.

Puente started his educational career after graduating from the University of Washington in 1998 with a degree in political science. After graduating Puente started teaching at St. Johns Elementary and later moved to teaching higher education at Heritage University for approximately 16 years.

