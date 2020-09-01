SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Christian School (SCS) cautiously began their first week of a socially distanced school year in-person and for teacher of 36 years, Tim De Groot, it has been the first time he will not be in a traditional classroom setting.
The sixth and eighth grade teacher will be teaching his curriculum in the Sunnyside Christian School’s gym. A far cry from last year’s school year, where he was teaching in a close knit sized classroom, the decades long educator chuckled going from a 24-foot line of sight to an almost 70-foot line of sight, having to use a microphone to speak to his students.
“Well, last January, early February, I was talking to my wife and I said ‘You know, everything I am doing–you know, this is year 34 here (at Sunnyside Christian)–it’s just the same. Nothing changes.’ Boy, I should have bit my tongue! I got my wish!” He jovially exclaimed.
De Groot sees the changes as advantageous, “For one thing, I have more room than I know what to do with.” He elaborated how all his year six students will be six to seven feet apart and the gym locker rooms will be used exclusively to allow students to stay in the gym area for the whole day. The gym floor has been taped according to social distancing guidelines and because the students have no lockers, baskets were provided for their books and spread out on the bleachers.
“Students at both Sunnyside Christian School campuses will not be moving from room to room. Instead, the teachers will move to each class they teach. Keeping the students safe is our top priority,” De Groot assured.
De Groot teaches all subjects to his 26 students except for math. When the math teacher comes to the gym, De Groot goes to teach American History to grade eight students. Another challenge described by De Groot is the gym not having air conditioning. There are fans and “…as long as it doesn’t get too stinking hot, we’re going to be good.”
The jack of all trades educator also worries about being able to connect with his students. He expressed how it was difficult to gauge whether students were understanding the material as he reads their faces, something he’s been unable to do with most of their faces covered up. “Their eyes can tell you stuff, but not as much as their face can. So that’s going to take some getting used to,” he commented.
New Chromebooks have been provided to grades three through 12 and the students are learning how to navigate Google Classroom. This is to familiarize students in case of the possibility of the school needing to go into a distance learning model, according to SCS Superintendent Brad Van Beek in a video SCS released on Aug. 17. The video can be accessed through the SCS website under the Fall Re-Opening News tab.
As the SCS opened their doors for eager children, ready to learn, De Groot conveyed, “We look forward to the new year, believing that if we follow His leading as well as doing our best to honor and follow County and State guidelines, this will be a great year!”
(0) comments
