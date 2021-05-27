One does not graduate from Sunnyside High School without remembering the awesome experiences, especially the pep assemblies that made SHS so special. It usually evolved over the course of a school year and of a contest of participating classes and was almost always led by the senior class over the quiet and reserved sophomores or now days the freshman class.
But which senior graduating class at SHS was the best or still has that "Grizzly Spirit"?
The Sunnyside HS Alumni Scholarship Fund started almost fifty years ago as a class project for the SHS Class of 1972. It has now grown into a full-fledged Sunnyside High School Alumni undertaking. Recently, as support mounted, an Endowment Fund was initiated and now the Alumni Fund is asking each graduating class to consider showing their spirit again by financially helping the Alumni Fund reach their three-year endowment fund goal of $100,000.
"The group got together and decided to make the pledge to donate, while trying to encourage our other classmates to contribute to the SHS Alumni Fund's Endowment Campaign as well, according to Class of 1967 graduate David Lindsey.
The Class of 1967 has stepped up big time.
"We each pledged $1,000 and realized we were halfway there to meet the $10,000 challenge," Lindsey said.
They later posted on their Class Facebook page, "As fellow 1967 SHS class alumni, we hope you will join us in supporting the Sunnyside High School Alumni Scholarship fund. Our class goal is to raise at least $10,000 for the Endowment Fund. The following classmates have pledged to match your donations, up to $5,000 towards that goal."
The Class of 1967 shared their intentions with the SHS Alumni Fund, and a special landing-page was created to track their progress.
"Now that is Class Spirit,” Pedro Marquez, Class of '72 and Alumni Fund creator commented.
Marquez recently retired after more than 30-years as a History and Social Studies Teacher at Sunnyside High School.
He recalled the Class of 1952's gift in 2017, when at their 65th class reunion, they determined that it would probably be their last gathering and before closing their class checking account, they wrote their last check No.1012 with a $200 donation to the Alumni Fund.
