Sunnyside High School welcomes class of 2026

Following the yearly tradition, the incoming class of 2026 attended a two day program consisting of Grizzly Academy on August 24 and freshman Orientation on August 25.
During this time the freshman were able to pick up schedules, meet teachers, and visit the club and activity fair.
Orientation started Thursday morning at 8 a.m. with the incoming freshmen being welcomed into the gym by link crew members and athletics director Dave Martinez who led them through little games like Simon Says.
Classes will start back up tomorrow, Sept. 1 for all Sunnyside elementary, middle and high school students with kindergarten at Sun Valley starting next week on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
