Sunnyside High School welcomes class of 2026

Sunnyside High School Athletics Director Dave Martinez, right, introduces Principal Gabe Darbyson to the freshman class of 2026.

 Kennia Perez

Following the yearly tradition, the incoming class of 2026 attended a two day program consisting of Grizzly Academy on August 24 and freshman Orientation on August 25.

During this time the freshman were able to pick up schedules, meet teachers, and visit the club and activity fair.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.