Parents, teachers, other school staff, students, or even community members may refer a student to the Highly Capable Program at Sunnyside School District.
For students to be considered for the program, parents must submit a completed referral packets and signed permission to test.
These forms can be found online on the district’s website under “Departments and Programs: then “Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment” then “Highly Capable Programs” or paper packets that are available at each school’s front office.
The referral window for identifying highly capable students is now open through Dec. 14.
“Highly capable students are those who perform, or show potential for performing, at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences or environments,” according to the Washington State Legislature.
The district provides cognitive testing for the students. Then they take the results of that screening along with state and local assessments and other data points to identify students who may be eligible for Highly Capable services.
The Sunnyside School District will be testing students for the program in January and February.
