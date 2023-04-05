SEATTLE — Sharing their knowledge, students from Sunnyside High School and Harrison Middle School showed off their projects during the Washington Technology Student Association (TSA) state competition that took place from March 22 through March 25.
The TSA conference gives students the chance to compete, learn from industry professionals, meet other students and participate in many fun activities.
Through competing students can also get the chance of qualifying for the national conference that will be taking place in Kentucky in June.
During the competition portion the middle schoolers placed in seven different categories with the high schoolers placing in in seven categories as well.
Placing for the Harrison Middle School were Leonardo Campos, Amber Gardener, Emersyn McCracken and Juliet Medina who placed second during the team construction event, Kennedy Wise placed second in the prepared speech event, Ashton Eisenga finished within the top five in the coding category, Eisenga placed third in the digital photography event with Gavin Montelongo finishing in the top 5.
Also competing in the middle school division were Jude Newhouse, Eisenga and Joshua Xicara in the stem animation event, Campos, Chris Aguirre and Julian Nava in the inventions and innovations event and Aguirre and Newhouse in the Team coding event.
For the Sunnyside high school taking home awards were Gabriel Schenck taking second in the photography event, Yahir Amador, Maddox McCracken, Adrian Vargas and Bryan Vigil taking second in the senior soar sprint event, Patrick Wise, Anthony Ventura, Jared Sheehan, Gabriel Schenck, Calvin Copenhaver and Sariah Wise taking second in the Animatronics event, Sheehan taking third in the transportation modeling event and Calvin Copenhaver, Anthony Ventura and Patrick Wise placing third in the systems control technology event.
For the on stage competitions Ventura competed in the dragster design event with Binfet, Francisco Ramos and Marc Aguila-Tellez competing as team two for the senior solar sprint competition.
Onstage competitions have not yet been finalized but Sunnyside students are expected to either place fourth or fifth.
