Tech club gains supporters

The Harrison Middle School tech clubs pose with their new competition T-shirts with the names of the individuals and business that support the TSA and Robotics teams.

 Job Wise

The Technology Student Association (TSA) and Robotics clubs at Harrison Middle School announced their 2022-23 sponsors.

Students offered three levels of support. At the donation mark of $100 the sponsor becomes a Sustainer and receives their logo on event flyers and social media posts. Benefactors are the next level at $200. Additionally they get their logo on the student’s competition T-shirts. The top level is Angels at $300. This level gets their business promoted on an event banner at the “Cupid Pop-Up Market” the club is hosting Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

