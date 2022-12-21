Tech club gains supporters

The Technology Student Association (TSA) and Robotics clubs at Harrison Middle School announced their 2022-23 sponsors.
Students offered three levels of support. At the donation mark of $100 the sponsor becomes a Sustainer and receives their logo on event flyers and social media posts. Benefactors are the next level at $200. Additionally they get their logo on the student’s competition T-shirts. The top level is Angels at $300. This level gets their business promoted on an event banner at the “Cupid Pop-Up Market” the club is hosting Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Angels: Airport Ranch, Anonymous, Apple Valley Dental, Benjamin Aguirre, BFG, Chardonnay Dental, C. Speck Motors, Empire Heating and Air Conditioning, Farmers Insurance Agent Alberto Gomez, Felipe & Blanca Aguirre, Grandma, George & Elaine Johnson, H.F. Hauff Co. Inc, Licona Transport, LLC, LaDon & Sandra Linde, MOHRTM, Morris Floral, Pepsi Co, Silvia’s Professional Tax Services, Sunnyside Chiropractic, Sunnyside Sun, Triumph Actuation Products & Services Yakima, UpLand Vinyards, Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory, James & Darla Van Corbach, and Yakima Valley Chiropractic.
Benefactors: A Castro Escobar Project, Bethany Hill Farms, Bob’s Auto Clinic, G Town Motors, MeGusta Mexican Food, Swofford & Halma Clinic, Tattoo Times, and Yakima Chief Hops.
Sustainers: Andrea & Jamie Perez, Columbia Bank, Derrick & Jessica Simmons, DK Bain, George Tree-Thornock Chiropractic, Hair Pins, Jordan Condie, Les Schwab Tires, and Mission Agency, C/T.U.
