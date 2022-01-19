Toppenish School District pivoted to remote learning Tuesday, Jan. 18, a change stemming from staff shortages.
Food services at Toppenish are providing meals at all school sites.
The distance learning will only last thru this week as Toppenish plans to return to in-person classes Monday, Jan. 24.
Wapato is another school district that has moved to remote learning this week and will re-evaluate to determine if there is a need to extend the remote learning beyond this week.
Although Sunnyside has also seen staffing shortages recently due to COVID or otherwise, the schools remain on an in-person schedule.
“We work very hard to cover shortages with substitute teachers, other staff, and in some cases administrators,” said Jessica Morgan, Communications Director for Sunnyside School District.
Morgan was encouraged by the attendance of the students. “These shortages can put a strain on our systems. However, our student attendance is solid and steady,”she said.
In Mabton, schools are still in-person but have a closure contingency plan. In the case that the school decides to go to distance learning, they will notify students and families through communication methods currently set up.
